Charges filed against a Hempstead Town municipal code officer for allegedly allowing construction debris and garbage to pile up outside his Oceanside home were dismissed Tuesday as long as he doesn’t commit any other offenses by the end of the year.

The violation filed in May against Roy Gunther Jr. was adjourned in contemplation of dismissal during a court appearance Tuesday in District Court in Hempstead before Judge William Hohauser.

For the case to be officially dismissed, Gunther cannot commit any other crimes or offenses through Dec. 31.

Gunther was charged by the town in May with a violation for the debris accumulation, which was related to repairs to his home from damage caused by superstorm Sandy.

The case was adjourned in November until Tuesday.

Gunther, who was suspended without pay for five days in August from his town job as a code enforcement officer III, is being represented by attorney Michael Elbaz. The town hired a special prosecutor, Jeffrey Schwartz of the Garden City law firm Jaspan Schlesinger, to avoid the appearance of a conflict of interest in the proceedings against one of its own employees.

Both attorneys declined to comment Tuesday after the court appearance.

Gunther’s other summonses were dropped because the inspector wrote the wrong date on the ticket for failing to have a permit to disconnect a gas meter.