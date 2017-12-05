TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 55° Good Afternoon
Overcast 55° Good Afternoon
Long IslandNassau

Garbage pileup charges against Hempstead code officer dismissed

Roy Gunther Jr. was cited for accumulating debris outside his Oceanside house, officials said.

Hempstead Town officials charged Roy Gunther Jr., a

Hempstead Town officials charged Roy Gunther Jr., a municipal code enforcement officer, with letting garbage and construction debris accumulate outside his Oceanside home. The property was photographed on July, 17, 2017. Photo Credit: Newsday / Alejandra Villa

By Stefanie Dazio  stefanie.dazio@newsday.com @StefanieDazio
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Charges filed against a Hempstead Town municipal code officer for allegedly allowing construction debris and garbage to pile up outside his Oceanside home were dismissed Tuesday as long as he doesn’t commit any other offenses by the end of the year.

The violation filed in May against Roy Gunther Jr. was adjourned in contemplation of dismissal during a court appearance Tuesday in District Court in Hempstead before Judge William Hohauser.

For the case to be officially dismissed, Gunther cannot commit any other crimes or offenses through Dec. 31.

Gunther was charged by the town in May with a violation for the debris accumulation, which was related to repairs to his home from damage caused by superstorm Sandy.

The case was adjourned in November until Tuesday.

Gunther, who was suspended without pay for five days in August from his town job as a code enforcement officer III, is being represented by attorney Michael Elbaz. The town hired a special prosecutor, Jeffrey Schwartz of the Garden City law firm Jaspan Schlesinger, to avoid the appearance of a conflict of interest in the proceedings against one of its own employees.

Both attorneys declined to comment Tuesday after the court appearance.

Gunther’s other summonses were dropped because the inspector wrote the wrong date on the ticket for failing to have a permit to disconnect a gas meter.

Headshot
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Latest Long Island News

Sean Sevetar, 44, was dubbed 'The Gym Bandit' ‘The Gym Bandit’ arrested again, cops say
Malverne police said this van has been used Police: Package thief who hit 5 times sought
Long Island started Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017, with Weather: Highs near 60, windy with rain possible
Travelers arrive at the departure terminal at LaGuardia 6 airlines changing terminals at LaGuardia
Arooba Ahmed, of Half Hollow Hills High School LI trio poised for Siemens award announcement
Wood marked with a 2016 Rockefeller Christmas Tree Where do Rockefeller trees go after Christmas?
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE