Hempstead Town Comptroller Kevin Conroy, who extended a town contract that has drawn the scrutiny of federal law enforcement, has filed for retirement, a state official said. His tentative retirement date is Aug. 26.

Conroy, who has worked for the town since 1996, filed for retirement on July 24, said Tania Lopez, a spokeswoman for the New York State Comptroller’s office. One week prior, Hempstead Supervisor Laura Gillen excoriated the extension of a town contract with Freeport’s Dover Gourmet Corp. to operate the town-owned Malibu Beach Park that was signed by Conroy and Parks Commissioner Daniel Lino without Gillen’s knowledge or town board approval.

Gillen’s criticism followed a Newsday report on the extension, which transferred the collection of parking fees at the popular Lido Beach facility from the town to Dover.

Conroy did not immediately respond Tuesday to a request for comment.

Newsday has also reported on records showing that Dover has not paid Hempstead rent on the beachside recreation facility for nearly a year, accumulating a balance of $531,400. Dover had already gone seven months without paying rent when Conroy and Lino in April extended the contract for another five years.

Dover chief executive Butch Yamali has said the town owes him more than $2 million for capital improvements and that town officials, including Conroy, had instructed him not to pay the rent.

The U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of New York earlier this month served Hempstead with a subpoena for records related to Dover and Malibu.

Last week, Dover filed for declaratory judgment against the town in Nassau County Supreme Court, asking the court to declare the contract was "lawfully and validly extended" and that Dover is entitled to a credit against any fees it owes the town for expenses "exceeding its contractually mandated capital improvement obligation."

The town paid Conroy $166,500 in 2018, town payroll records show. Conroy’s brother, John Conroy, is the commissioner of the town’s sanitation department.