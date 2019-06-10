Hempstead Town Supervisor Laura Gillen on Monday called for the Nassau County District Attorney's Office to "launch a criminal investigation" into a contract signed by a former town commissioner, and for the department's current commissioner to resign.

"The DA's office has agreed to take a look into the matter and has referred it to the office's public corruption unit," Gillen said.

Newsday reported on Saturday that Ana-Maria Hurtado, former commissioner of Hempstead’s Department of Occupational Resources, signed a two-year contract in March 2017 with Alcott HR, a human resources outsourcing company, to provide extra staff to the department.

Hurtado retired that July and became an Alcott employee four days later, according to the contract, payroll records and town officials. Scott Surkis and Edward Kenny, who retired from the department in 2016, also now work there as Alcott employees, said the Commissioner Gregory Becker.

A spokesman for the Nassau DA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Gillen criticized the contract at the Monday news conference, saying it "was used to line the pockets of former employees performing the exact same back-office HR tasks and working in the exact same office that they were employed in when they worked for the town."

She also said that Becker should resign for "gross mismanagement" and "ignoring multiple directives to bring the department in line with federal funding." The department is federally funded.

Becker did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Gillen's statements went further than town Councilwoman Erin King Sweeney's call on Sunday for the town's compliance officer and ethics counsel to investigate the department's contract with Alcott.

The town board on Tuesday is set to vote on extending the Alcott contract, which expires June 30, through August, a board resolution shows.

Gillen said she would vote against extending the contract, and that she would call for a public hearing on revising Hempstead's code to give the town board greater oversight over the Occupational Resources Department's budget and expenditures.