Hempstead Village Chief of Police Paul Johnson, ex-village trustee Perry Pettus and others have been indicted on corruption charges, court documents show.

Johnson and Pettus ignored questions while being led in handcuffs into Nassau County Court in Mineola Wednesday morning.

Johnson was charged by Nassau District Attorney Madeline Singas' office with tampering with public records, grand larceny, official misconduct, obstructing governmental administration, criminal contempt and conspiracy. He pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Johnson didn’t comment after authorities took off his handcuffs and he left court with his wife.

Johnson’s attorney, Ronald Bekoff, defended what he called his client’s stellar record as a police official.

He said Johnson, a Baldwin resident and father of two, had served 24 years on the force and made chief last year after repeatedly scoring first on the test for the position. He said Johnson wouldn’t step down.

Pettus also pleaded not guilty to the indictment, which included charges of tampering with public records, grand larceny, official misconduct, obstructing government administration and conspiracy.

William Mendez, a Hempstead business owner, also pleaded not guilty to the same charges.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The indictment marks another episode in a continuing series of corruption arrests involving Hempstead Village police and government officials.

The police force’s deputy chief, Richard Holland, pleaded not guilty to bribery last year and his case remains pending.

Prosecutors have alleged Holland bought his position as deputy chief by paying at least $1,000 in May to then-Hempstead Village trustee Perry Pettus.

Pettus faces charges of bribe receiving and official misconduct in that case, and also is facing separate corruption charges following other multiple indictments since last July.

Another Hempstead police officer, Robert Van Wyen, separately pleaded not guilty in March to charges including grand larceny, possessing stolen property and official misconduct.

Authorities accused him of stealing an encrypted portable police radio and trying to sell it to a towing company for $10,000.

In March, now former Hempstead police Officer Randy Stith, who also sits on the village’s school board, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges in a deal that required him to resign from the police force.

The district attorney’s office had alleged Stith forged a letter of recommendation in 2015 on his application to become a police officer and made unauthorized cash withdrawals of more than $6,500 from a fire department bank account when serving as treasurer for the volunteer force from 2015 to 2018.

Stith pleaded guilty to third-degree possession of a forged instrument and petit larceny and is expected to be sentenced to three years of probation and community service.

Pettus didn’t seek re-election to his trustee seat before March’s election in the village.

This marks his fifth indictment.