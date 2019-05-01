TODAY'S PAPER
52° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
52° Good Afternoon
Long IslandNassau

Hempstead Chief of Police Paul Johnson, others indicted, records show

The indictment marks another episode in a continuing series of corruption arrests involving Hempstead Village police and government officials. 

Hempstead Village Chief of Police Paul Johnson, former village trustee Perry Pettus and others were indicted Wednesday on corruption charges, court documents show. (Credit: News 12 Long Island)

By Bridget Murphy bridget.murphy@newsday.com @ByBridgetMurphy
Print

Hempstead Village Chief of Police Paul Johnson, ex-village trustee Perry Pettus and others have been indicted on corruption charges, court documents show.

Johnson and Pettus ignored questions while being led in handcuffs into Nassau County Court in Mineola Wednesday morning.

Johnson was charged by Nassau District Attorney Madeline Singas' office with tampering with public records, grand larceny, official misconduct, obstructing governmental administration, criminal contempt and conspiracy. He pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Johnson didn’t comment after authorities took off his handcuffs and he left court with his wife.

Johnson’s attorney, Ronald Bekoff, defended what he called his client’s stellar record as a police official.

He said Johnson, a Baldwin resident and father of two, had served 24 years on the force and made chief last year after repeatedly scoring first on the test for the position. He said Johnson wouldn’t step down.

Pettus also pleaded not guilty to the indictment, which included charges of tampering with public records, grand larceny, official misconduct, obstructing government administration and conspiracy.

William Mendez, a Hempstead business owner, also pleaded not guilty to the same charges.

The indictment marks another episode in a continuing series of corruption arrests involving Hempstead Village police and government officials. 

The police force’s deputy chief, Richard Holland, pleaded not guilty to bribery last year and his case remains pending.

Prosecutors have alleged Holland bought his position as deputy chief by paying at least $1,000 in May to then-Hempstead Village trustee Perry Pettus.

Pettus faces charges of bribe receiving and official misconduct in that case, and also is facing separate corruption charges following other multiple indictments since last July.

Another Hempstead police officer, Robert Van Wyen, separately pleaded not guilty in March to charges including grand larceny, possessing stolen property and official misconduct.

Authorities accused him of stealing an encrypted portable police radio and trying to sell it to a towing company for $10,000.

In March, now former Hempstead police Officer Randy Stith, who also sits on the village’s school board, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges in a deal that required him to resign from the police force.

The district attorney’s office had alleged Stith forged a letter of recommendation in 2015 on his application to become a police officer and made unauthorized cash withdrawals of more than $6,500 from a fire department bank account when serving as treasurer for the volunteer force from 2015 to 2018.

Stith pleaded guilty to third-degree possession of a forged instrument and petit larceny and is expected to be sentenced to three years of probation and community service.

Pettus didn’t seek re-election to his trustee seat before March’s election in the village.

This marks his fifth indictment.

Bridget Murphy is a Newsday criminal justice reporter.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Riverhead High School Principal Charles Regan will not District: HS principal reassigned amid probe
Susan Sarandon films a scene for "Compromising Positions" 60 movies filmed on Long Island
The scene of the crash that killed an Cops: Off-duty NYPD cop killed in crash in Lynbrook
Acting Superintendent Regina Armstrong, at Tuesday's Hempstead school District budget plan: Cuts 100 jobs, including teachers
Actress Ann Hillary Knott, right, on the set LI's Ann Hillary Knott, TV and stage actress, dies
A search was underway at the Glen Cove Mystery about 1968 time capsule's spot may be solved