Concerns about Hempstead data leaks went unaddressed, emails show

Emails show a former Hempstead official expressed concern to colleagues in 2018 about data leaks on the town website after finding a consultant's Social Security number posted there, but confidential information about other contractors still remained exposed on the site for another 14 months.

Hempstead Clerk Kate Murray said last month that her staff was redacting nearly 100 such pieces of confidential information about contractors that they found posted on the website, leaving companies that do business with Hempstead vulnerable to identity theft. Hempstead spokesman Greg Blower said Thursday that he was not aware of any identity theft that occurred as a result.

But the emails, which current and former town officials provided to Newsday, show one town staffer flagged the issue as early as November 2018, 14 months before Murray assumed her current role and her office's redaction effort began.

Current and former Hempstead officials disputed who is to blame for the delay in addressing the issue, reopening recent partisan divides in the town. Former Supervisor Laura Gillen, a Democrat who lost her seat in November to Don Clavin, returning the traditionally Republican government to near-total GOP rule, blamed the town attorney’s office for the lapse. Town Attorney Joe Ra, a Republican, pointed the finger back at the Gillen administration.

The emails reviewed by Newsday show Ari McKenzie, Gillen’s chief technology officer, notified Deputy Town Attorney Albina Kataeva, former Deputy Town Attorney Frederick Amorini and Gillen’s counsel Mitchell Pitnick in November 2018 that sensitive information about a consultant was posted in Town Board documents on the Hempstead website.

“Do we have a process or procedure in place for the redacting of [personally identifiable information] in town board resolutions?” he wrote. “I am trying to see where the oversight was.”

In a later email, he expressed concern there might be other data breaches on the site.

"I am not sure how wide‐spread this issue might be," he wrote. "I am hoping it can be simply limited to this example, however it is something we all agree should be taken very seriously."

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

McKenzie met with Amorini the next month, and Amorini said he would address the matter with the Purchasing Department, according to the emails and an interview with McKenzie.

“He clearly said he was taking care of it with the Purchasing Department,” McKenzie said in the interview. “I'm not sure what happened after that.”

The next day, Amorini wrote to McKenzie: “I have spoken to Purchasing and I am satisfied that the Town is covered concerning vendor information.”

Unredacted information stayed on the town website for another 13 months.

Amorini, in an email to Newsday, said the only private information he knew of posted on the town website was the Social Security number McKenzie flagged, which another staffer then redacted.

"If there were other documents or other vendors with similar concerns, I am unaware of them," he wrote.

Kataeva did not respond to a request for comment. Pitnick declined to comment.

Ra, who said he was speaking on Kataeva’s behalf, said he did not know why sensitive information remained on the town website after McKenzie raised the issue. He said town attorney’s office staffers do not themselves redact documents, but rather offer legal opinions upon request as to whether documents should be redacted.

“It’s the administration that had to take care of it, not us,” he said. “If they didn’t want it there, they got the legal opinion that it didn’t have to be there, they could’ve taken it down.”

Gillen disagreed.

“My administration discovered the problem and at my instruction directed the town attorney to correct it,” she said. “The office — controlled by holdover Republicans — elected not to do so.”

Richard D. Fishman, whose Social Security number McKenzie found on the town website, said Thursday that he was not surprised that his private information had made its way online.

"Of course I don't feel good about it," said Fishman, whom the town considered but ultimately decided against hiring as a cemetery consultant. "In today's world, there is no privacy."