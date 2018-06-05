Hempstead Town Board members on Tuesday unanimously approved an ordinance banning public urination and defecation.

Councilman Dennis Dunne said at the board meeting that police responding to complaints could previously about such behavior could not write citations because the town had no law covering it as part of town code.

“The reason for this is, there’s been a problem — police couldn’t write a ticket,” Dunne said. “This is disgusting. Most of the time there are big-rig drivers or cabdrivers urinating in clear sight in our parking fields.”

Dunne said the new law will allow Hempstead Town public safety officers, Nassau County police and park rangers to write tickets for violations of the law.

Town officials said the law would not apply to emergency medical situations.