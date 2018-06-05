TODAY'S PAPER
67° Good Afternoon
67° Good Afternoon
Long IslandNassau

Hempstead approves law to ban public urination, defecation

The Hempstead Town Board meets in January.

The Hempstead Town Board meets in January. Photo Credit: Howard Schnapp

By John Asbury john.asbury@newsday.com @JohnAsbury
Print

Hempstead Town Board members on Tuesday unanimously approved an ordinance banning public urination and defecation.

Councilman Dennis Dunne said at the board meeting that police responding to complaints could previously about such behavior could not write citations because the town had no law covering it as part of town code.

“The reason for this is, there’s been a problem — police couldn’t write a ticket,” Dunne said. “This is disgusting. Most of the time there are big-rig drivers or cabdrivers urinating in clear sight in our parking fields.”

Dunne said the new law will allow Hempstead Town public safety officers, Nassau County police and park rangers to write tickets for violations of the law.

Town officials said the law would not apply to emergency medical situations.

John Asbury covers the Town of Hempstead and the City of Long Beach. He has been with Newsday since 2014 and previously covered crime for nine years for The Press-Enterprise in Riverside, Calif.

Latest Long Island News

Kids who attend Anna's House at Belmont Park Babies in the barn led to Belmont day care center
The grave of Henry Yarsinske at Long Island A D-Day hero lies in quiet repose at LI cemetery
There will be a sunny start to Tuesday Forecast: Afternoon thunderstorms possible
Tina Ruggiero, 55, of Jupiter, Florida, stole from DA: Florida woman stole from Suffolk charity
Police at the scene where, they said, a Police: Teen struck, critically injured
Harvey Weinstein arrives at court in Manhattan Weinstein pleads not guilty to rape charges