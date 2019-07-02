The Hempstead Town Board on Tuesday voted unanimously to grant itself new oversight powers over the troubled Department of Occupational Resources, which has come under scrutiny for a contract that employed three former department officials.

The new law will require the department to submit its outside contracts and budget to the town board for approval. The agency, which is federally funded, was not subject to those oversight measures by the town board previously.

The reforms come one month after Newsday reported that former Occupational Resources Commissioner Ana-Maria Hurtado in 2017 signed a contract with Alcott HR, a human resources outsourcing firm, that created post-retirement jobs for herself and two co-workers in the town agency. The contract stipulated that the department would select which employees Alcott, which has offices in Farmingdale, hired to work in the agency.

In the first year of the two-year contract, the department projected the first deficit in its history, prompting the town to provide the agency $300,000 in town funds.

The Nassau County District Attorney's office is now investigating the Alcott contract.

Hempstead Supervisor Laura Gillen said to a resident who spoke at Tuesday's board meeting that the new oversight rules will "protect your interests and the taxpayers' interests."