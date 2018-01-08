TODAY'S PAPER
Broken Clouds 28° Good Morning
Broken Clouds 28° Good Morning
Long IslandNassau

Hempstead elementary school closed after cold-related damage

By Lisa Irizarry lisa.irizarry@newsday.com @lisairiz
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

The Barack Obama Elementary School in Hempstead was closed Monday to allow for repairs on a broken water pipe and two heating coils that weren’t working as a result of Long Island’s recent frigid weather, a school official said.

Schools Superintendent Shimon Waronker said parents and staff were notified of the closing through robocalls and an announcement on the district website. He said the school was expected to reopen Tuesday.

Waronker said the calls were made and the announcement was posted by 7:40 a.m. — before the start of the school day which begins at 8:15 a.m.

The damaged equipment is located on the first floor of the school, Waronker said.

“There was a burst pipe and two heating unit coils that aren’t functioning,” Waronker said. He added he expected the repairs to be completed by Tuesday.

Lisa Irizarry has been a reporter for Newsday for three years and writes breaking news stories for the web and the newspaper.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Latest Long Island News

Commuters board a westbound Long Island Rail Road LIRR: On or close to schedule after a.m. delays
Disney on Ice's Disney on Ice returns to LI in January
Police released a surveillance image of a man Cops: Man wanted in two knifepoint robberies
Then-senior adviser Steve Bannon listens on March 13, 1600: Steve Bannon’s sad, sloppy ‘Sorry about that’
Police surveillance images from Dec. 11, 2017, scene Cops: Man steals sink from Suffolk restaurant
One person was killed and four hurt in Chief: 1 killed, 4 hurt in house fire
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE