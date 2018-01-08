The Barack Obama Elementary School in Hempstead was closed Monday to allow for repairs on a broken water pipe and two heating coils that weren’t working as a result of Long Island’s recent frigid weather, a school official said.

Schools Superintendent Shimon Waronker said parents and staff were notified of the closing through robocalls and an announcement on the district website. He said the school was expected to reopen Tuesday.

Waronker said the calls were made and the announcement was posted by 7:40 a.m. — before the start of the school day which begins at 8:15 a.m.

The damaged equipment is located on the first floor of the school, Waronker said.

“There was a burst pipe and two heating unit coils that aren’t functioning,” Waronker said. He added he expected the repairs to be completed by Tuesday.