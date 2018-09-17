Your Newsday access has been extended until Oct 1st. Enroll now to continue your access.

Hempstead supervisor proposes ethics reforms, including anti-nepotism

Laura Gillen is pushing for employees and job applicants to disclose relatives on the town payroll and to increase the number of members on the ethics board.

Town Supervisor Laura Gillen proposed a package of ethics reforms on Monday, making the announcement at her office in Hempstead. Photo Credit: Yeong-Ung Yang

By Jesse Coburn jesse.coburn@newsday.com @jesse_coburn
Hempstead Town Supervisor Laura Gillen on Monday proposed a package of ethics reforms that include anti-nepotism measures and a ban on political activity on town property.

The reforms, if approved, would require town employees and job applicants to disclose relatives on the Hempstead payroll, prohibit town officials from pressuring their employees to make political contributions and increase the town ethics board from three members to five, Gillen said.

Gillen said her staff had crafted the reform package without the input of town board members, but that she will now seek their feedback.

She said she hopes the town board will vote on the package within the next two months.

Jesse Coburn covers the Town of Hempstead. He's worked at Newsday since 2016.

