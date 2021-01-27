A man and teenager, both from North Carolina, face murder charges in connection with the fatal shooting of a Hempstead man earlier this month, Nassau County police said Wednesday.

Diego Avila-Huicab, 31, of Robbins, North Carolina, and the teenager, 16, from Sanford, each were charged with second-degree murder for the Jan. 12 killing of Ricardo Cardona, 40, in Hempstead, police said.

Avila-Huicab and the teenager, who was not identified, are expected to be arraigned Thursday in Mineola, police said.

A Shot Spotter call near Vermont Avenue and Dakota Place in Hempstead about 8:35 p.m. alerted officers who responded to the scene. Once there, they found Cardona in front of a Vermont Avenue home with a gunshot wound. A paramedic pronounced him dead at the scene, police said.