Nassau fire marshal: Fundraiser violated pandemic guidelines

The Nassau County Fire Marshal's Office issued a warning to a Franklin Square restaurant for violating COVID-19 restrictions when they hosted a Republican fundraiser with 200 people last week for Hempstead Supervisor Don Clavin.

Fire marshals visited the Plattdeutsch Park Restaurant and Catering Hall last week after receiving a complaint about Clavin’s Oct. 27 event with about 200 patrons seated at tables outside.

Fire marshals reviewed photos from the event that showed tables spread apart and most people wearing masks, as well as public statements made by Republican and campaign officials.

"It was determined that the event violated the mandate against social gathering in excess of 50 people," Assistant Chief Fire Marshal Michael Uttaro said in a statement Thursday. "Holding a social gathering in excess of 50 persons under the guise of a dinner reservation is not permissible under (state) guidelines."

The fire marshal issued a warning to the restaurant’s management and provided written guidelines on allowable social gatherings of up to 50 people and two minor fire code violations.

No violations or warnings were issued by fire officials to the campaign organizers because the venue was deemed the responsible party, Uttaro said.

Officials for the campaign and the GOP could not immediately be reached for comment.

Republican officials had said all public health measures were taken, including attendees registering in advance, their temperatures checked before entering and the tables of 10 each spaced about 10 feet apart.

Guests were required to wear masks when not seated, and officials assigned social distancing monitors to keep people from leaving their tables and mingling. Guests were also asked if they had traveled out of state and followed quarantine requirements.

The venue can host up to 2,400 people but special events, but fundraisers, weddings or birthday parties are considered special gatherings limited to 50 people, according to state guidelines.

"We believe they genuinely thought the event attended by numerous politicians and elected officials was permitted," Uttaro said. "Everyone shares the guilt and the organizer should have known 50 people or more was prohibited. In this case, they used a gray area. They thought they were doing it right, but the same group can’t be dining in a restaurant and mingle."