The Hempstead Town Board is to vote Tuesday night to terminate the employment of two members of former Supervisor Anthony Santino’s inner circle during the first town board meeting under new Supervisor Laura Gillen.

Matt Coleman, Santino’s town senior policy adviser and his campaign spokesman, and Theresa Gaffney, Santino’s executive assistant and the deputy mayor of East Rockaway, were denied transfers during a unanimous town board vote last month that would have placed them as community research assistants in other town departments. The board approved 192 other personnel moves during that meeting, which was Santino’s last as supervisor.

Personnel-related resolutions — including the ones that call for the termination of Coleman and Gaffney’s employment — for the town board’s meeting Tuesday were posted online Monday night.

Other resolutions include the hiring of members of Gillen’s staff, such as former Long Beach Public Works Commissioner Jim LaCarrubba to be her $175,000 chief of staff and former NIFA Director Adam Haber to be a $130,000 executive assistant of economic development and government efficiency.

The transfer of former town clerk Nasrin Ahmad from the Department of Occupational Resources to the Department of Parks and Recreation is also up for a vote. Ahmad, after her defeat in the polls in November, was hired as the Department of Occupational Resources’ $129,500 deputy commissioner last month. Following complaints by that department’s commissioner, who said in memos the cash-strapped department could not afford to take on new staff members, she transferred prior to town board approval to the parks department as a deputy commissioner with the same salary.

The town board is also to vote Tuesday to transfer aides in council district offices to a central staffing pool. Town board members have complained in recent months that some of them do not have as many staffers as their fellow board members.