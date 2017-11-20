Hempstead Town Supervisor-elect Laura Gillen has tapped a managing partner of her Uniondale law firm to head her transition team.

Gillen, a Democrat, announced members of her bipartisan transition team Monday, releasing a list that also includes Hempstead Town Board members Erin King Sweeney, a Republican, and Dorothy Goosby, the current board’s sole Democrat.

“I want to bring in a new era to the Town of Hempstead,” Gillen said in a phone interview Monday.

Gillen, who is to be sworn in Jan. 2, was a commercial lawyer for Westerman Ball Ederer Miller Zucker & Sharfstein, LLP. She stepped down right after the election and she has appointed John Westerman, a managing partner and chairman of the firm’s bankruptcy, workout and restructuring department, to lead her team. Voter registry records show Westerman, of Oyster Bay, has registered both with the Republican and Independence parties in recent years.

“He wants nothing in return for taking on this role,” Gillen said, noting she’s known Westerman for about 12 years. She said he will serve as a volunteer in the position.

Gillen also plans to launch a website to accept applications for town jobs.

The transition team also has tapped current and former elected officials, including Democrats Nassau Minority Leader Kevan Abrahams, Freeport Mayor Robert Kennedy, former Brookhaven Town Supervisor Mark Lesko, former Hempstead Village Deputy Mayor Luis Figueroa, and Republican former Floral Park Mayor Thomas Tweedy.

Business, labor, religious and social issues officials are also represented on the transition team, including RXR Realty’s chief operating officer Richard Conniff, Long Island Federation of Labor President John Durso, the Miracle Christian Center’s senior pastor David Gates and LGBT Network’s president and chief executive David Kilmnick.

Get the Newsday Now newsletter! The best of Newsday every day in your inbox. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Gillen said Monday that her goal is to bring in staff “without regard to political affiliation.” Her transition team will reach out to Town Attorney Joe Ra and outgoing Supervisor Anthony Santino’s administration to begin the process.

She said her first priority will be “transparency and cleaning up any corruption in Town Hall” and will begin by archiving videos of Town Board meetings online. The meetings are currently only live-streamed.