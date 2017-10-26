Hempstead Town Councilman Bruce Blakeman broke with the Republican Party Thursday to endorse Laura Gillen, the Democratic candidate for supervisor, less than two weeks before the election in the GOP’s stronghold on Long Island.

The endorsement follows continued infighting on the Hempstead Town Board where Blakeman and Councilwoman Erin King Sweeney have challenged actions by Supervisor Anthony Santino, all of whom are Republicans.

Blakeman and King Sweeney for months have been calling for the creation of a town inspector general and for ethics reform, only to see Santino propose ethics legislation that did not include the inspector general post but did have an outside income cap — which they say is aimed at preventing them, both lawyers, from running for re-election. Santino’s ethics law passed but its status is unclear because of a recently discovered error in its public notice.

Recent town board meetings have also become chaotic, with Blakeman and King Sweeney shouting from the dais as Santino and other town board members walked out earlier this month as Blakeman was still speaking.

Blakeman has also criticized Santino previously on Facebook, comparing him to North Korea’s dictator, Kim Jong Un, and calling him a “tyrant” who “operates in secret and rules by intimidation and bullying.”

Santino’s campaign on Thursday sent out an email touting a cross-party endorsement by former state Assemb. Phil Goldfeder (D-Far Rockaway) in his bid to retain the supervisor’s seat.

Blakeman, the former presiding officer of the Nassau County Legislature and the party’s unsuccessful nominee for both houses of Congress, endorsed Gillen on the steps of the Nassau Supreme Court.