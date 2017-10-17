The Hempstead Town Board is to hold public hearings Tuesday on the proposed 2018 budget and legislation that restricts mass mailings, according to the town board’s agenda.

There will be two hearings on the proposed budget, one at 2:30 p.m. and another at 7 p.m. at Town Hall, the agenda stated.

The hearing for the mass mailers legislation is at 7 p.m.

The proposed budget includes a 1.9 percent tax increase, which means each homeowner should see a $20 hike in their tax bill, officials said.

The tentative $418.6 million budget for 2018 is down 0.97 percent from the 2017 budget, which was $422.7 million.

Town Supervisor Anthony Santino has said this is his second structurally balanced budget, where revenues and expenses are equal.

The mass mailers legislation is sponsored by town board members Erin King Sweeney and Bruce Blakeman and would restrict incumbents who want to send out mailers to their constituents within 45 days of an election.

The town’s Board of Ethics could require town board members to hand over copies of mailings for review, and fines could be levied for violations of the law, if it is passed.