Supervisor proposes hiring freeze in Hempstead

Democrat Laura Gillen said the town cannot afford the promotions, hires and raises approved by the board's Republican majority.



Hempstead Supervisor Laura Gillen says promotions, raises and new hires have put the town over budget. Photo Credit: Howard Schnapp

By John Asbury john.asbury@newsday.com @JohnAsbury
Hempstead Town Supervisor Laura Gillen Wednesday morning will call for a hiring freeze after she said several positions have gone underfunded and were added to departments that cannot afford promotions and new hires.

Gillen, who will speak at a 11 a.m. news conference, said town board members have promoted, hired or given raises totaling more than $1 million so far this year.

Board members approved five new positions Tuesday to the town’s parks department. Town Comptroller Kevin Conroy said the department did not have funding available, but he expects money may become available from other departments to balance the hires. The town is also counting on retirement savings through the end of the year.

Conroy said last year’s retirements totaled $11 million, more than the previously anticipated $10 million in retirement savings.

