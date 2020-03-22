Detectives investigating death of 19-year-old woman in Hempstead
Nassau County police homicide detectives are investigating the death of a 19-year-old woman in Hempstead on Saturday.
Police said officers were called about 8:30 p.m. to a Harriman Avenue home where they found the woman dead. A 26-year-old man who was taken to Mercy Medical Center in Rockville Centre for medical treatment.
No further details were immediately available.
