Detectives investigating death of 19-year-old woman in Hempstead

Nassau County police homicide detectives are investigating the

Nassau County police homicide detectives are investigating the death of a 19-year-old woman in Hempstead on Saturday.  Credit: Jim Staubitser

By Vera Chinese
Nassau County police homicide detectives are investigating the death of a 19-year-old woman in Hempstead on Saturday.

Police said officers were called about 8:30 p.m. to a Harriman Avenue home where they found the woman dead. A 26-year-old man who was taken to Mercy Medical Center in Rockville Centre for medical treatment.

No further details were immediately available.

Vera Chinese joined Newsday in 2017 and covers the towns of Southampton, East Hampton and Shelter Island. A Long Island native, she has reported on East End issues for 10 years.

