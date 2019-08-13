TODAY'S PAPER
74° Good Morning
SEARCH
74° Good Morning
Long IslandNassau

Police investigating car found in lake at Hempstead Lake State Park

Emergency personnel on the scene of a car

Emergency personnel on the scene of a car in the water at Hempstead Lake State Park. Photo Credit: Lou Minutoli

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Print

A car was found in a lake at Hempstead Lake State Park on Tuesday morning, launching a multi-agency investigation and recovery, officials said.

State troopers, the Lakeview Fire Department and Nassau police officers were among those assisting, according to photographs from the scene, which showed what appeared to be the roof of a car some distance from shore in the lake.

An emergency call was made to Nassau police at 5:40 a.m., a spokeswoman said.

No further details were immediately available.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

The Neighborhood Country Market in Nassau is working Nonprofits bringing fresh produce to LI delis
Am image of renovated property in Nassau County's Nassau seeks to bar couple from using structure
The Greenlawn Water District has the cheapest rates Cost to take a shower varies across water districts
Jack Carbone, with his mother, Laura, and John Meteor fans come out for Perseid shower
White House senior policy adviser Stephen Miller in 1600: Trump warns legal immigrants: BYO bootstraps
In a July 15 sketch, Jeffrey Epstein, left, Barr: 'Irregularities' found at jail where Epstein died
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search