Hempstead Supervisor Laura Gillen said Thursday that she was left with no choice but to sue the town board and unions to invalidate personnel changes approved last year that added an unallocated $2.2 million in salaries and created a no-layoff provision in the union contract.

Gillen also said she would file an application to the town to cover her legal expenses in her lawsuit against former Supervisor Anthony Santino, the six sitting board members, the Hempstead Civil Service Commisison and the town employees’ union. The defense of the case will also be paid for by the town.

The lawsuit said she would ask a Nassau County Supreme Court judge to invalidate all 192 personnel moves and a no-layoff union memorandum clause that would handcuff her administration in a fiscal emergency. She said

“It’s imperative the court nullify this illegal action to restore fiscal responsibility to the town because as of right now the town is on an economic collision course should a fiscal emergency arise,” said Gillen at a news conference outside Nassau Supreme Court. “To be very clear, the goal of this lawsuit is not to lay off the hardworking men and women in the town of Hempstead. The goal is to protect the taxpayers, the 770,000 town residents.”

Gillen and her private Valley Stream-based attorney, Thomas Williams, said they were required to name all six members of the town board, even though the resolutions passed in December were not unanimous. She called council members Erin King Sweeney, Bruce Blakeman and Dorothy Goosby, who voted in part against the resolutions, “nominal defendants” so they would be covered by any court order. Blakeman, Goosby and King Sweeney voted 4-3 against amending the union contract during Santino’s final Dec. 12 meeting. King Sweeney predicted when it was passed that there would be future legal bills defending the contract while “jeopardizing the town’s financial health.”

The board approved the personnel moves in December 5-2, with Goosby and Blakeman voting against the moves. The board unanimously approved 30 Civil Service promotions, which could be invalidated if Gillen successfully sues. She said they would re-examine all positions following the court case.

She said she hoped to still work with the town board to manage the town’s finances.

“I do not see this as an aggressive action,” Gillen said. “The board should see this as a decision to manage the budget. This is not a hostile act.”

Board members were not notified until after the lawsuit was filed late Wednesday afternoon because she was coming upon a four-month statute of limitations to file the lawsuit.

“No one was stepping forward,” Gillen said.

King Sweeney, the Republican majority leader, and other board members said they were blindsided by the lawsuit and said it would only make for difficult relations on an already divided board.

“I have spent the last 18 months as a vocal and tireless advocate for transparency and decency. It is beyond my comprehension that I am being sued for something I voted against,” King Sweeney said. “The supervisor has made zero attempts to resolve this dispute. Instead, she informed me around 5 p.m. yesterday. This is a complete waste of taxpayer money. We need leadership and cooperation, not grandstanding. This lawsuit will only delay a resolution of the matter.”