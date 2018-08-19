All Hempstead Town beaches and Nassau County’s Nickerson Beach reopen today after being closed from the discovery of about 60 medical waste items washing up on the shores.

No additional medical waste was found Sunday morning, Hempstead Town Supervisor Laura Gillen said at a news conference at Lido Beach Town Park.

Lifeguards conducted a 5 a.m. sweep of the beaches and officials said they are confident the areas are clear.

“The beaches have been thoroughly swept and thoroughly cleaned," Gillen said. "We are delighted to announce the beaches can be reopened today. However, we will be diverting certain parks staff, lifeguard staff to comb the beaches as the tides come in so we do not see any medical waste washing up on our shorelines.”

Medical waste and three dozen syringes were first found Friday in East Atlantic Beach, and additional items washed up on Saturday at Lido West Park and in the village of Atlantic Beach. In total, items were found along 5 miles of coastline, Gillen said.

Gillen was joined by Nassau County Executive Laura Curran, Nassau County Police Department Commissioner Patrick Ryder, and Assemb. Melissa Miller (R-Atlantic Beach).