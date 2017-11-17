Nassau County police are looking for a juvenile reported missing in Hempstead.

Yoralis Rodriguez, 15, was last seen at 8 a.m. Sunday leaving her residence on Terrace Avenue, police said.

She is about 4-foot-5, 94 pounds and was wearing a white T-shirt, yellow pants with a gold necklace and adidas slippers.

Detectives asked anyone with information to call the Missing Persons Squad at 516-573-7347 or call 911. All callers will remain anonymous, detectives said.