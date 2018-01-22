The Hempstead Town Zoning Board of Appeals has approved expansion plans for an East Meadow mosque amid community concerns about overcrowding and traffic, according to a copy of the decision.

The Long Island Muslim Society had sought approval for a second story at its building on East Meadow Avenue, as well as a staircase to connect the two levels.

The zoning board heard the society’s case and the comments of more than two dozen residents in August and voted 4-1 on Nov. 29 to approve the addition. Two board members were absent.

The decision addressed neighbors’ concerns that the mosque is above its occupancy limit of 116 people during Friday afternoon prayers and holidays. The board wrote that the limit “shall be adhered to strictly,” and any violations could prompt the board to amend or revoke its decision.

“The community has always been concerned about safety,” said Ted Rosenthal, an East Meadow attorney who is working with the Council of East Meadow Community Organizations, a coalition of local groups, on Monday. “If they are going to stick with the 116, there will be no problems whatsoever.”

Howard Avrutine, the society’s lawyer, declined to comment on Monday.

The mosque was built in 2006 and its membership is about 250 worshippers, including children, Avrutine has said. The group said in August that it is not seeking to increase its capacity or its membership. The addition will allow female members to worship separately.

“They’re cramped, they don’t have sufficient space for the members,” Avrutine said in August. “They embarked upon this project to solve this problem.”

Residents had raised concerns about congested traffic on East Meadow Avenue but Avrutine had said that even though the mosque was not to blame for that, the society had added extra Friday prayer services to “inconvenience people as little as possible.”