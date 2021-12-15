Hempstead Town and National Grid signed a partnership Wednesday to blend clean hydrogen energy with natural gas to heat 800 homes near Point Lookout.

National Grid officials said the project — among the first in the nation — will expand the town’s hydrogen facility, using existing natural gas lines. The project is expected to reduce Hempstead's use of fossil fuels and also power 10 hydrogen vehicles for the town and Nassau County.

The hydrogen can be safely injected as a clean energy source for customers who live near the facility, according to National Grid. The company plans to invest $12 million in the next three years.

"The thing we’re going to prove is, in many facets of life, technology and combating climate change, New York leads the way," National Grid President Rudy Wynter said Wednesday at a news conference held in Point Lookout to announce the agreement. "National Grid is working with Hempstead to prove there is a safe and reliable way to utilize existing networks to decarbonize energy we need in an equitable way, so the average consumers can still afford it."

Hempstead Supervisor Don Clavin said the new hydrogen energy will move the town toward its goal of a zero-emission fleet of vehicles by 2040. The town opened Long Island's first hydrogen fueling station in 2009.

Technology has evolved in the past decade, Clavin said, with the growing popularity of electric and hydrogen vehicles. The town also has a 100 kilowatt windmill and solar farm at Point Lookout.

"This is about sustainability, about the environment, zero emissions and where we’re heading in an efficient manner," Clavin said. "This partnership is a transformative project to expand hydrogen and is the first green hydrogen blending project in the nation."

Officials said customers would not notice any changes in their service and the new hydrogen blending would come at no additional cost to utility bills.

The hydrogen fuel's only byproduct is water vapor and National Grid officials plan to start by infusing a small amount with natural gas before eventually increasing it to about 20%.

National Grid officials said they will also use the town’s hydrogen station in Point Lookout to partner with local colleges and train a future workforce to work in green energy.

"This is a real opportunity and teaming with National Grid sets the vision forward for clean energy for the region and embraces green technology that’s cost effective," Clavin said.