The former chief of facilities for the Hempstead School District pleaded guilty Friday in federal court to getting kickbacks from a contractor doing business with the district and using $50,000 in public money to pay for personal expenses, officials said.

Timothy Gregg, 49, of Uniondale, the former provisional supervisor of facilities at the district, pleaded guilty to access device fraud in federal district court in Central Islip for allowing an unnamed contractor to purchase building supplies at the Home Depot in Hempstead, and kick back a total of $15,000 in cash to him, as well as material for improvements to Gregg’s home, federal prosecutors said.

Gregg, a 21-year employee of the district, would go with the contractor to the Home Depot in Hempstead between 2017 and 2018, and the contractor would make purchases of supplies with the employee’s district credit card, according to sources. The contractor would then give Gregg half the value of the purchases in cash in the parking lot.

"The value of cash and goods combined that I received as kickbacks, and which the contractor obtained from Home Depot, and which the contractor obtained from Home Depot for his personal purchases, exceeded $50,000,” Gregg told U.S. District Judge Joanna Seybert.

Jonathan Scher of Carle Place, an attorney for the district, said that when the district discovered Gregg’s actions, he resigned before he could be fired.

Scher said district employees were in the Home Depot when they noticed a man using the district credit card and claiming falsely to be a district employee. Approached, the man fled, but the district began to investigate the use of the credit, Scher said.

When the district investigated the situation, Gregg’s unauthorized massive misuse of the card was uncovered, and authorities were notified, said Scher, who was hired to fully investigate the situation.

“Today’s guilty plea of former Hempstead School District official Timothy Gregg drives home an important lesson: corrupt officials who abuse their position to enrich themselves will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District Richard Donoghue said.

“Mr. Gregg abused the public's trust by using taxpayer dollars to fund his personal home improvement projects," Donoghue said.

Gregg entered his plea before U.S. District Judge Joanna Seybert. He faces up to 15 years in prison when he is sentenced , as well as forfeiture and a fine of up to $250,000.