A crew of up to 40 law enforcement officials searched a pond and the woods at Hempstead Lake State Park Monday for a missing Westbury man, Nassau Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said.

At a news conference Monday at the park, Ryder said the Nassau police bureau, along with State Police and State Parks police, have flooded the park, including the Schodack Pond, searching for Louis Germosen, 19, who has been missing since June 28.

A Nassau police helicopter was also circling the area.

“We went through the area last night. It was negative,” Ryder said. “We are going through it again today and we will continue to search to give the family some sense of understanding that we are giving it our best to determine if the young man is there or not.”

Ryder said the dense brush in the pond is too thick to put a boat in the water, forcing individuals divers to go in, Ryder said.

“So we will wade through the water to see what we can find,” Ryder said.

He added that police consider the search a missing persons case.

The commissioner said they have no information from social media or the department’s gang unit that any gang, including MS-13, was involved in the disappearance.

Police returned to the park Monday after spending several hours there Sunday night.

The missing man's father, Luis Germosen, 45, and stepmother, Suzy Bayer, 39,were at the park Sunday night and Monday.

“I fear finding him,” Luis Germosen said. “I don’t want to even think about it. I don’t want to find him dead.”

The family had contacted police last week about their missing son, who police said was last seen leaving his Carleton Street home with Rosevale Avenue in West Hempstead a potential destination.

Nassau police had issued a missing person alert about Louis Germosen on Friday.

Bayer said Monday she is trying to stay positive, but realizes time is not on their side.

“No one wants to think it, but the reality is beginning to set in,” she said.

Luis Germosen and Bayer said police were contacted after a relative received an anonymous text telling them to search the area around a nearby pond. They have been searching for their son as well, both at the park and by visiting area hangouts and delis seeking information, they said. Luis Germosen said he learned that his son was later seen on June 30 when he was dropped off at a West Hempstead residence.

With Stefanie Dazio and William Murphy