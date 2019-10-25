TODAY'S PAPER
60° Good Morning
SEARCH
60° Good Morning
Long IslandNassau

Cops: Woman struck, killed by car in Hempstead

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Print

A woman was struck by a car and killed Friday morning in Hempstead, Nassau County police said.

The identity of the victim was not released, pending notification of next of kin.

Police said the driver remained at the scene and has not been charged, and that the investigation is continuing.

Police said the victim, identified only as a 55-year-old woman, was crossing Peninsula Boulevard from east to west at the intersection of West Graham Avenue, when she was struck by a 2018 Kia driven by a 25-year-old man. The incident occurred at 7:04 a.m.

The victim was transported to nearby Mercy Hospital where, police said, the woman was pronounced dead by emergency room physicians at 7:37 a.m.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

T-shirts hang with messages against domestic violence at Domestic violence experts answer common questions from LIers
This Long Beach home is on the market 2-family LI home lists for $699,000
Gabrielle Spierer, 62, of North Bellmore, speaks about At 62, she says domestic violence has marked 'my whole life'
The third TeenHacks LI event will bring together Free overnight hackathon comes to LI
Suffolk County executive candidates Steve Bellone, John M. Bellone, Kennedy debate over Suffolk fiscal condition
From left, Kedeemah and Keyanna Morris, the older Birthday party a bitterweet reminder of teen's death
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search