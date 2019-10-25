Cops: Woman struck, killed by car in Hempstead

A woman was struck by a car and killed Friday morning in Hempstead, Nassau County police said.

The identity of the victim was not released, pending notification of next of kin.

Police said the driver remained at the scene and has not been charged, and that the investigation is continuing.

Police said the victim, identified only as a 55-year-old woman, was crossing Peninsula Boulevard from east to west at the intersection of West Graham Avenue, when she was struck by a 2018 Kia driven by a 25-year-old man. The incident occurred at 7:04 a.m.

The victim was transported to nearby Mercy Hospital where, police said, the woman was pronounced dead by emergency room physicians at 7:37 a.m.

Check back for updates on this developing story.