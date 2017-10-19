A Hempstead Town councilwoman is calling on the town attorney to review months of public notices advertising hearings on legislation, a day after a Newsday inquiry prompted the town to discover an error in its public notice for its recently passed ethics reform law.

The error means the town board must revote on the law, town spokesman Mike Deery said. It had passed last month by a 4-3 vote after hours of public comment during a raucous meeting.

Councilwoman Erin King Sweeney sent the letter Thursday morning to Town Attorney Joe Ra, asking Ra’s office to review all public notices published since January 2016 that advertised public hearings to determine whether they also contained the error.

“We must act to ensure that all such notices and their associated public hearings were conducted [properly] and that all correct procedures were adhered to. I would like your report on this matter back by the end of business today,” King Sweeney wrote.

“The town attorney has just received the correspondence and is reviewing it,” Deery said Thursday afternoon.

The spokesman had said Wednesday that he did not know whether there were similar errors in other public notices.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

King Sweeney and Supervisor Anthony Santino, both Republicans, have been embroiled in a feud for months over ethics reform in the town. It culminated Tuesday night when Councilman Anthony D’Esposito made a motion to table a public hearing on legislation drafted by King Sweeney and her colleague, Councilman Bruce Blakeman, that would limit elected officials’ ability to send out mass mailers ahead of elections.

The error in the ethics law’s public notice was discovered Wednesday after Deery and Ra sought to explain why D’Esposito had to make the adjournment motion.

At first, the town officials said the public notice for King Sweeney’s proposal was not published the required 10 days ahead of the hearing, even though town code calls for only three to 30 days before the hearing.

Then the officials said the error was not with the time frame, but rather with the language of the public notice, because it lacked the mandatory “brief explanatory statement.”

But the public notice for Santino’s ethics law — which includes a $125,000 outside income cap that King Sweeney, an aviation attorney, maintains is aimed at keeping her from running for re-election — also lacked the statement explaining the law. Deery said Wednesday that Santino would bring the ethics law back before the town board for a revote.

Also on Thursday, King Sweeney’s office emailed Ra, saying the town attorney’s office should have reviewed the public notice for the mass mailer legislation for any legal issues.

Ra told Newsday on Wednesday that his office did not review the language of King Sweeney’s notice, but Vassallo pointed to a resolution passed by the town board in 2000 that states the town attorney’s office must approve a councilmember’s submission or work with him or her to make any necessary corrections.

Deery did not immediately have a comment Thursday about the email.