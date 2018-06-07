Acting Hempstead Police Chief Paul Johnson and Acting Deputy Chief Richard Holland will be sworn in Thursday at Village Hall.

The new chiefs, both previously lieutenants, were appointed unanimously by the board of trustees on Tuesday. Lt. Patrick Cooke’s appointment to the position of acting assistant chief — which is between the other two in rank — was defeated Tuesday by a 4-1 by the board.

The appointees are taking over temporarily because the results for the Civil Service chief’s test have not yet been released. The top chief’s position is based in part on his or her test scores. The other two chiefs, however, are appointed positions and they maintain the Civil Service rank of lieutenant. All three job salaries are negotiated by contracts separate from the one that governs the rest of the department’s members.

Johnson, who would become the department’s second black chief if he keeps the position permanently, and Holland are taking over following the May 31 retirements of former Chief Michael McGowan, Assistant Chief Joseph Sortino and Deputy Chief Mark Matthews.

Johnson and Holland were hired in 1997, according to Newsday payroll records. The department has about 130 on its force.

They will begin their tenures as the top brass of a department already in upheaval and may become more so if the board chooses to promote sergeants to fill their lieutenant vacancies. If that happens, officers could be promoted to fill the sergeants’ slots — moves that could happen in the midst of a detective’s state and federal complaint alleging that he and another black officer were passed over for promotion to sergeant. The Civil Service list where they had risen to the top expired in November, and white male officers scored in the top five on the new list.

The department is also contending with the arrest of Officer Randy Stith last month on accusations that he stole $6,500 from the village fire department and forged a letter of recommendation in his Civil Service police application. He remains on paid administrative leave. He has pleaded not guilty and is due back in court on Wednesday.