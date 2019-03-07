Indicted Hempstead Village Police Officer Randy Stith pleaded guilty Thursday in Nassau County Court in Mineola to misdemeanor charges of third-degree possession of a forged instrument and petit larceny as part of a plea deal with prosecutors.

The deal will allow Stith, 28, who is also a member of the Hempstead school board, to avoid the full 13 charges prosecutors brought in April 2018, alleging Stith had forged part of his application to the police department and stolen more than $6,500 from the village fire department as a volunteer firefighter.

Stith will resign from the police department as part of the plea deal. His attorney, Joseph Conway, said Stith would not step down from the school board.

As part of the agreement, Stith will face three years probation, pay restitution of around $4,200 to the village fire department, and complete 100 hours of community service.

Prosecutors alleged Stith had forged a letter of recommendation in 2015 in his application to become a police officer. Stith was sworn in as police officer in 2017, in a ceremony in which Hempstead Village Mayor Don Ryan described Stith as his "godson."

Prosecutors also said Stith had made unauthorized cash withdrawals from the bank account of the fire department's Southside Hose 2 from 2015 to 2018 when he was treasurer.

The 13-count indictment against Stith included felony charges of first-degree falsifying business records, first-degree offering a false instrument for filing and second-degree possession of a forged instrument, online court records show. Stith had pleaded not guilty.

If convicted of the top charge, he could have faced up to seven years in prison.

In pleading guilty to misdemeanors, Stith is not required under education law to relinquish his seat on the Hempstead school board.

A board member who either is convicted of a felony or pleads guilty would be automatically removed because he or she loses rights as a citizen, including the right to vote, which is required of school board members, said Jay Worona, deputy executive director and general counsel of the New York State School Boards Association.

“If in fact it is a misdemeanor, you could still be a qualified voter,” Worona said. “You can’t be removed unless you’ve done something illegal, or you’re not qualified.”

Stith’s three-year term expires on June 30, 2020. He was elected in May 2017.

For a board member to be deemed unqualified, the board or the state education commissioner would have to determine that the member in question engaged in inappropriate conduct, Worona said. In such a case, the board member is entitled to a due process hearing.

In similar situations elsewhere in New York, board members have chosen to resign so as not to distract from the board’s work, Worona said.