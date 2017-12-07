The Hempstead Town Board is to vote Tuesday to change its agreement with its union so that no town union employee can be fired for budgetary reasons, according to a copy of the resolution.

The amendment to the union’s collective bargaining agreement says “no employee shall be terminated for reasons due to budgetary, economy, consolidation, abolition of functions, abolition of position or curtailment of activities but may be terminated only for misconduct or incompetence.”

The copy, provided to Newsday on Thursday by town spokesman Mike Deery, was approved by Supervisor Anthony Santino’s chief of staff, Stephen D’Esposito, who is the father of Councilman Anthony D’Esposito, on Nov. 29, a stamp on the document shows. Town Comptroller Kevin Conroy approved the amendment “as to available funds,” according to a second stamp.

Previously, Deery had acknowledged that town officials were negotiating with the union concerning “workers’ rights.”

In July, the town board voted to approve the five-year contract of its union, Civil Service Employees Association Local 880, in which the town kept its ability to have layoffs.

Town Councilwoman Erin King Sweeney said earlier this week that she had not received a copy of the proposed changes from the town attorney’s office. She has called for the town to hire outside labor counsel because she says the amendment would allow the outgoing Santino to make sure his “loyalists” stay in power under Supervisor-elect Laura Gillen’s administration when she is inaugurated in January.

“We need an independent legal review by someone who is not working to advance Santino’s objectives,” King Sweeney said.

Gillen, at a news conference outside Town Hall on Thursday, said she would not stand “idly by” as a “backroom deal” is negotiated.

The changes would “prevent our new administration from balancing its budget during fiscal emergencies,” she said. “This amendment will be disastrous for Hempstead taxpayers.”

If the town board votes to pass the amendment on Tuesday, Gillen said “we’re exploring all options.”