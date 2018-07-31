A Hempstead Village official and a local businessman were indicted Tuesday on charges related to public corruption, Nassau County prosecutors said.

Village trustee Perry Pettus and William Mendez, a restaurant owner, are charged with bribe receiving, official misconduct, attempted grand larceny and conspiracy, according to an indictment unsealed Tuesday in county court in Mineola. They each also face separate charges.

Prosecutors allege Pettus targeted Hispanic business owners, threatening to shut down their businesses if they didn't pay for protection.

Mendez allegedly acted as an intermediary for Pettus and collected payments for him, prosecutors said.

Pettus allegedly got more than $25,000 in bribe money, according to prosecutors.

Both defendants pleaded not guilty.

Nassau District Attorney Madeline Singas alleged at a news conference after the arraignment that Pettus “exploited his office for personal gain,” shaking down Hispanic-owned businesses to benefit himself.

“These charges read like something out of a movie,” she said of the alleged extortion and bribery scheme.

The scheme included the use of coded language, with the defendants referring to cash as “cookies,” according to Singas.

Investigators from her office intercepted phone calls and captured Pettus discussing repeatedly ordering village employees, including in the police department, “to specifically target and ticket certain businesses.”

Pettus also shared police intelligence regarding an MS-13 operative with Mendez, telling him police were aware someone who frequented a restaurant of his was in the street gang, according to prosecutors.

The district attorney added said she believes the scheme “extends beyond those charged,” adding: “I know people will be curious about what acts Hempstead officials may have taken at the behest of Mr. Pettus, but I cannot discuss that today. I will say that our investigation is actively ongoing.”

A judge released Pettus on his own recognizance. He didn't comment while leaving court.

The judge set bail for Mendez, who has an immigration detainee, at $10,000.

Pettus' attorney, Scott Druker, declined to comment on the case after court, as did Mendez's attorney, Howard Arber.