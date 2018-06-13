A Nassau judge on Wednesday ordered a temporary order of protection against Hempstead Village Police Officer Randy Stith, barring him from contacting a village firefighter.

Stith, 27, is accused of stealing $6,500 from the fire department when he was treasurer of Southside Hose 2, as well as forging a recommendation letter “purporting to be signed by another member” of his fire company, officials said. He has pleaded not guilty.

Acting Supreme Court Justice Teresa Corrigan forbid Stith from communicating with Jeffrey Spencer “in any way, shape or form” and said no one can approach or communicate with him on Stith’s behalf.

“You have a lot of community support,” Corrigan said, alluding to the handful of people in the courtroom Wednesday and the others who joined him at his arraignment in April. “They need to deal with attorneys.”

Stith’s lawyer, Joseph Conway, opposed the order of protection — which lasts until June 12, 2019 — because “it had absolutely nothing to do with Randy Stith.”

It was unclear what prompted the order of protection.

“There was no allegation that Randy either knew about it, condoned it or asked for it to happen,” Conway said after the court appearance. “I think the judge was more cautious than anything. . . . Randy has no intention of doing anything but fighting this in court.”

Stith, a member of the school board, remains on paid administrative leave from the police department and is scheduled to return to court on July 16.

Prosecutor Lisa Berk declined to comment.

Spencer, as well as Fire Chief Steve Giardino, could not be reached for comment Wednesday morning.