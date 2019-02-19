The sole female employee of an Oceanside sanitation district alleged on Tuesday that she was sexually harassed by members of the district's all-male board of commissioners, and two of her colleagues said they were fired for sticking up for her, an attorney said.

The trio is filing notices of claims and complaints to the New York State Division of Human Rights against Hempstead Town's Sanitary District No. 7, an independent municipal agency that collects trash in Oceanside, and against the individual commissioners, their attorney Frederick Brewington said on Tuesday.

John M. Mannone, chairman of the district's board of commissioners did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

The woman, Jacqueline Urli, a secretary in the district, said Tuesday the commissioners have repeatedly made lewd comments to her, including suggesting that she was having an affair with one of them.

"It's not funny," she said. "It's humiliating and embarrassing." Urli filed a written complaint in November to her boss, then-district general supervisor Daniel Faust, who presented the complaint to the board, Faust said.

Nine days later, the board voted to fire Faust and district treasurer Douglas Hernandez without explanation, they said.

Hernandez had told Urli he would serve as a witness to her allegations, he said.

"They did what men should do," Brewington said of Hernandez and Faust, describing their termination as "an act of pure retaliation."

Brewington said the trio are seeking unspecified damages, the reinstatement of Hernandez and Faust to their positions and an agreement that the commissioners adopt a sexual harassment policy and take sexual harassment training.