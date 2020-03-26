TODAY'S PAPER
Hempstead school board president dies, officials say

David Gates, seen in April 2019, served as president of the Hempstead board of education and was senior pastor at Miracle Christian Center in Hempstead. Credit: Newsday / Steve Pfost

By Jesse Coburn jesse.coburn@newsday.com @jesse_coburn
David Gates, president of the Hempstead board of education and a senior pastor at Miracle Christian Center in Hempstead, died Wednesday, officials from the Hempstead Union Free School District said Thursday. Public records show he was 56.

"This is an unimaginable tragedy and devastating loss to our entire community," district Superintendent Regina Armstrong and the board of education said in a joint statement Thursday. "We are absolutely heartbroken. We join family, friends, colleagues, students, and staff in grieving this tragic loss."

A school district spokeswoman said she did not know the cause of death or whether it was related to the coronavirus.

Gates also served as an executive assistant to Hempstead Town Supervisor Don Clavin. He previously served as Hempstead Village Mayor Don Ryan's chief of staff.

Clavin in a statement said Gates was "a clarion voice of faith, hope, justice and opportunity." Ryan echoed the sentiment, calling Gates "a fearless leader" whose "presence in this VIllage will be next to impossible to replace."

Gates studied business management and economics at Empire State College and received a doctorate in sacred theology from Manhattan-based United Christian College, Newsday has reported. He had served as president of the Hempstead branch of the NAACP and chief of staff of the Long Island Conference of Clergy. He was appointed to the school board in March 2016 and elected in May 2016.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Jesse Coburn covers the Town of Hempstead. He's worked at Newsday since 2016.

