The attorney representing Shimon Waronker, the Hempstead schools chief placed on administrative leave by the school board, and the lawyer for the district are expected to go before a federal judge in Central Islip on Tuesday afternoon, as Waronker seeks an order for his immediate reinstatement.

The school board placed Waronker on administrative leave with pay in a 3-2 vote on Jan. 9, and barred him from all district property. Regina Armstrong, an associate superintendent who is a longtime administrator in the district, was named acting superintendent.

On Friday, Waronker sued the district, saying his rights under the First and 14th amendments to the Constitution had been violated by the five-member board’s actions. The legal papers name as defendants the district, its Board of Education and trustees David Gates, LaMont Johnson and Randy Stith — the panel’s current voting majority.

Waronker, a self-styled education reformer with a record of turning around unsafe and low-performing schools in the New York City system, took the helm in Hempstead on June 2 under a four-year contract approved 3-2 by a board that had a different makeup and majority.

The balance of power on the board shifted in November, with Gates, Johnson and Stith gaining the majority. Since then, Waronker’s tenure has been marked by repeated clashes with the panel.

In addition to this dispute, the long-troubled Hempstead district currently is under intensive state scrutiny.

State Education Commissoner MaryEllen Elia last fall appointed veteran educator Jack Bierwirth as a special adviser to the district, called a Distinguished Educator, with a wide-ranging mandate to examine all of its operations and report back to her.

Bierwirth’s 56-page report to the commissioner, made public Jan. 8, noted that the district has had multiple problems with political infighting, academics, finances, school safety and finances for more than a decade. He pointed to governance as the “single most significant barrier” to the district’s ability to educate its students.

The Hempstead system has about 8,000 students in prekindergarten through 12th grade.

Waronker’s attorney, Frederick Brewington of Hempstead, argued before U.S. District Court Judge Denis Hurley on Friday and in court papers that the administrative leave is effectively a “suspension” that violates Waronker’s First Amendment right to speak out about district problems and his 14th Amendment right to due process before any disciplinary action.

In the court papers, Brewington said the superintendent sent a letter to the board on Dec. 6 about concerns that “suspected illegal financial activity” had not been corrected. Waronker’s letter, according to the lawsuit, said: “I have been compelled to consult with several law enforcement agencies on the local, state, and federal level” about “disturbing facts.”

Austin Graff, a Carle Place lawyer representing the school district, told Hurley in a Friday court appearance that the district is conducting seven separate investigations of Waronker, and because of that he must be barred from school property and school computers.

The school district gave more detail in its responses filed Monday with the court, saying its investigations include:

Two separate probes about the circumstances of the district’s former contract with the New American Initiative, a Brooklyn nonprofit that Waronker had founded before becoming superintendent. According to the court papers, the investigations are being conducted by the Nassau BOCES regional district and a special counsel for the Hempstead district. The school board canceled that $450,000 contract.

An investigation by the district’s special counsel into alleged failure to submit a Community School Grant on time.

A district investigation of Waronker into the school’s alleged failure to implement maintenance and repair plans to address boilers and pipes in district buildings.

A district investigation into the superintendent’s alleged failure to implement a Violence Suppression and Security Plan at the middle and high schools.

A district probe of Waronker’s alleged failure to report to the board the circumstances involving the termination last fall of Hempstead High School principal Stephen Strachan. The board rehired Strachan last week after firing Kenneth Klein, whom Waronker had put in place to as high school principal — although the board at the same time hired Klein in a special administrative post.

A district probe into the alleged disenrollment, by Waronker, of approximately 300 high school students.

Waronker, in a declaration that accompanied his court filings, noted that his contract with the district specified that he not draw any compensation from the New American Initiative and several other education organizations.

He also wrote that: