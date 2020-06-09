Hempstead votes to transfer Section 8 housing program to state

Hempstead Supervisor Don Clavin will ask the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to transfer the town's Section 8 housing program to the New York State Division of Housing and Community Renewal following years of problems with the program.

The Hempstead Town Board voted 7-0 on Tuesday to permit Clavin to make the request. The move follows a Newsday report on $1.3 million in federal housing assistance for the poor, elderly and disabled that Hempstead let go unused in recent years even as thousands of people sat on waiting lists for the subsidies.

Clavin, a Republican who took office in January, praised the decision and criticized former Democratic Supervisor Laura Gillen for not addressing the program's shortcomings while in office from 2018 to 2019.

“Before I entered office, the Town of Hempstead’s Section 8 Housing Program was certainly in dire straits, and was not addressed by the previous administration,” Clavin said in a written statement. “It’s time for action, and we’re taking decisive steps to make housing assistance available to more people in an efficient and effective manner."

Clavin did not respond to an interview request after the board meeting. Neither Gillen nor representatives of the state housing agency immediately responded to requests for comment.

Matt Schuck, a spokesman for the federal housing agency, said: "We have received the request and are reviewing it.”

Town spokesman Greg Blower did not immediately respond to questions about the request, including whether the town will play any role in administering the Section 8 program after the transfer and why the town chose to relinquish the program to the state instead of reforming it internally.

The resolution passed by the board states the town does not have "appropriate" staffing for the program and "it is no longer cost-effective" for Hempstead to operate it. The transfer would take effect in September at the earliest, the resolution reads.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

A news release announcing the change further cited the program's "long-standing failure to meet federally established performance goals."

The Housing Choice Voucher program, also known as Section 8, helps poor, elderly and disabled people pay for housing. The federal government funds the program while about 2,200 public housing agencies administer it locally. Those seeking vouchers apply with their local agencies. If they qualify and find a rental within federal price limits, they pay 30% of their income on rent and utilities, while the government covers the rest.

Families with vouchers generally make less than half the median income in their area.

Newsday found that, from 2014 through February, the federal housing agency gave the town’s Department of Urban Renewal $19.7 million to fund vouchers. Hempstead gave out $18.4 million, despite federal guidelines that public housing agencies spend all of their funding to help as many people as possible.

Schuck said last month only 143 of the town's 423 vouchers are in use.

The $1.3 million in unused funds flowed into Hempstead’s Section 8 reserves account. Compared to the town’s Section 8 budget, the reserves account has become one of the largest kept by any public housing agency in the country.

As the subsidies piled up, the town’s waiting lists for vouchers grew to more than 3,500 households. Hempstead, like all of Long Island, suffers from a shortage of affordable housing.

Following Newsday's report, Rep. Kathleen Rice (D-Garden City) called on the federal housing agency to investigate the town's Section 8 program, citing "deep concern" about the large reserves.