Detectives want the public's help in finding the man who cut a woman's throat, then sexually assaulted her Friday in Hempstead, Nassau County police said.

The suspect approached the victim, 28, in the area of Jackson Street and Terrace Avenue at 4:30 a.m., police said, and after he started talking to her, he used a box cutter to cut her in the neck.

He then took her into an alley, where he sexually assaulted her before running away, police said.

The victim called 911 and was taken to a hospital, where she was in stable condition Friday, police said.

The attacker appeared to be 6 feet 1 inch tall and wore a white-hooded sweatshirt and bluejeans, police said.

Detectives ask anyone with information to call 911 or Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS.