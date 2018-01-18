Hempstead Town Supervisor Laura Gillen said the town has replaced all signs with elected officials’ names to reduce self promotion and save money during election turnover.

Hempstead Town officials spent $4,600 to replace 107 signs from parks and facilities featuring the names of Town Board members and former Supervisor Anthony Santino, with generic signs that read, “Welcome to your Town of Hempstead.”

Gillen said during a news conference Thursday at Newbridge Dog Park in Bellmore that the one-time expense would save $3,000 every time signs needed to be updated for a change in elected office.

Some of the old signs were being repurposed for dog houses and ramps.

Gillen was sworn in Jan. 1, ending Santino’s two-year term. The town previously listed Santino’s name on town signs and materials. The signs were updated in 2016 after former Supervisor Kate Murray’s name adorned town signs for more than a decade in office.

“Upon assuming office this month, our administration has permanently removed the name of my predecessor from such items as public parking signs, suntan lotion dispensers, bike storage units, bumper stickers promoting the town’s helpline and even etching paper used to remember the victims of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks from our town’s 9/11 memorial,” Gillen said.

“The list is long and every day, our administration comes across new pieces of public property bearing the names of local politicians,” Gillen said.

Hempstead Town officials began to replace signs in December while Santino was still in office.

Gillen’s representatives said the town began to replace signs at the request of her transition team.

“We had very little communication with the former administration,” Gillen said. “It was something I elected to do.”