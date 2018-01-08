TODAY'S PAPER
Hempstead supervisor to assess response after snowstorm

Gillen says the audit will help the town improve on snow removal operations during the next storm. The review follows complaints posted by town residents.

Town of Hempstead Supervisor Laura Gillen, shown Jan.

Town of Hempstead Supervisor Laura Gillen, shown Jan. 1, 2018, said Monday a report of the town's snow removal efforts would be released within the month. Photo Credit: Howard Schnapp

By Stefanie Dazio stefanie.dazio@newsday.com @StefanieDazio
Hempstead Supervisor Laura Gillen announced Monday that her office would audit the town’s snow removal operations during last week’s storm because the town “can do better.”

Gillen said the report and recommendations would be released within the month. In a news release, she thanked employees from the highway, sanitation and parks departments who worked to salt and plow the town’s 1,200 miles...

