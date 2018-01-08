Hempstead supervisor to assess response after snowstorm
Gillen says the audit will help the town improve on snow removal operations during the next storm. The review follows complaints posted by town residents.
Hempstead Supervisor Laura Gillen announced Monday that her office would audit the town’s snow removal operations during last week’s storm because the town “can do better.”
Gillen said the report and recommendations would be released within the month. In a news release, she thanked employees from the highway, sanitation and parks departments who worked to salt and plow the town’s 1,200 miles...
