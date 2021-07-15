TODAY'S PAPER
'Person of interest' sought in fire outside Hempstead social club

An image of a "person of interest" being

An image of a "person of interest" being sought by Nassau County police in an early morning fire outside a social club at 95 Westbury Boulevard in Hempstead early Thursday morning. Credit: NCPD

By Keldy Ortiz keldy.ortiz@newsday.com
Arson squad detectives are searching for a "person of interest" who was seen in the vicinity after a fire ignited Thursday morning outside a Hempstead social club, Nassau County police said.

Hempstead police responded to a fire outside 95 Westbury Blvd at 4:10 a.m. No one was injured, Nassau police said.

One person who was inside the building exited before police arriving, Nassau police said. The Hempstead Fire Department, Nassau County Fire Marshal along with the county police crime scene squad all responded to the incident.

No information about the person of interest was available.

The building houses the Prudence Club Foundation.

According to GuideStar, a website that tracks nonprofits, the foundation is a human services organization.

The president of the foundation declined to comment.

