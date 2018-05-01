Hempstead Town Supervisor Laura Gillen is to propose legislation that would mandate special elections to fill vacancies on the town board, rather than through appointments.

The five members of the town board’s Republican majority were all appointed to their seats and then won their subsequent elections to hold onto them. The board’s Democrats, Gillen and Senior Councilwoman Dorothy Goosby, were both elected. Goosby typically votes against appointments and calls for special elections instead.

“It’s disgraceful that whenever there is a vacancy in the Town, voters are robbed of an opportunity to make their voices heard,” Gillen said in a news release. “It’s a protection program for party politicians, where candidates are unfairly given the power of incumbency through selection, when it should be by an election.”

The proposal comes as GOP Councilman Edward Ambrosino’s federal case moves forward. He faces federal wire fraud and tax-evasion charges — unrelated to his position on the town board — and has been offered a plea deal. Court records show that attorneys are currently filing motions.

If Ambrosino, who was appointed to the board in 2003, is forced to step down from his seat, the board — as of the current law — could vote to appoint his successor, who would occupy the seat until the next election and run as an incumbent.

“This isn’t about any one individual; it’s about finally having an open and honest democratic process for choosing our elected leaders,” Gillen said in a statement.

Gillen’s legislation states that if the town board passes the measure, it would then have to go to a referendum and a majority of voters would have to approve it. Gillen may not have enough votes on the town board for the bill to pass. She is facing animosity from some council members after she sued them last month, seeking to undo personnel moves and a no-layoff union clause.

Gillen will propose during the May 8 town board meeting that the board vote to schedule a public hearing on the legislation for May 22.

State laws appear to vary on appointments and special elections. State “town law” allows for a majority vote of a town board to appoint a council member, while state “public officers law” gives the governor the authority to appoint someone or call for a special election if the board is unable to fill the position.

Gillen’s legislation proposes to eliminate “the Town Board’s power to fill vacancies by appointment in elective offices and instead grant that power to the eligible voters of the Town by requiring a special election to fill the vacancy,” she said.

The special election would typically be held between 60 and 90 days of when the vacancy occurs, the legislation states. It also states that if a vacancy occurs within 90 days, but not less than 60 days of a general election, the office must remain vacant until the general election.

The affected elected positions would be the members of the town board, including the supervisor, as well as the town clerk and receiver of taxes. The current town clerk, Sylvia Cabana, was elected in November, while Receiver of Taxes Don Clavin was appointed to his post in 2001.

Councilwoman Erin King Sweeney, the board’s majority leader, declined to comment Monday night. She was appointed to her seat in 2015.