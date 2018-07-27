The Hempstead school board voted unanimously early Friday morning to extend district superintendent Shimon Waronker's paid administrative leave through Aug. 31.

The embattled superintendent’s leave was set to end July 31. The board has extended his leave, which began in January, several times to allow more time for a district investigation into allegations of mismanagement under his administration and to assess evidence, according to previous resolutions.

The State Education Department did not immediately return a request for comment regarding the extension.

Waronker was hired in May 2017 at an annual base salary of $265,000. He was placed on administrative leave on Jan. 9 after a shift in the board’s balance of power. Longtime district administrator Regina Armstrong is serving as acting superintendent.

According to court documents filed in a federal suit brought by Waronker challenging his removal, the board is probing seven different areas of his administration. One investigation is looking into a $450,000 contract Waronker helped arrange between the district and the New American Initiative, a Brooklyn-based nonprofit consulting agency founded by Waronker, according to court documents.

Waronker has said the agency was brought in to help the struggling district and that his contract bans his drawing compensation from the nonprofit.

Waronker remained a flash point for the divided board through July 1, when the board’s newest members, Patricia Spleen and Carmen Ayala, were seated. The women, elected by the voters in May, replaced board President Maribel Touré and Vice President Gwendolyn Jackson, and pledged to bring unity to the board.

Waronker’s contract is a remnant from the period when Touré and Jackson were in the board majority.