TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 58° Good Afternoon
Overcast 58° Good Afternoon
Long IslandNassau

Hempstead Supervisor-elect Laura Gillen wants documents investigated

Gillen says her team has received allegations about documents being destroyed and asked outgoing Supervisor Anthony Santino to investigate.

Hempstead Town Supervisor-elect Laura Gillen  outside the Theodore

Hempstead Town Supervisor-elect Laura Gillen  outside the Theodore Roosevelt County Executive Building on Nov. 8, 2017 in Mineola. Photo Credit: Howard Schnapp

By Stefanie Dazio  stefanie.dazio@newsday.com @StefanieDazio
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Hempstead Town Supervisor-elect Laura Gillen has asked outgoing Supervisor Anthony Santino to investigate allegations that documents and data have been destroyed or deleted since the Nov. 7 election, according to a letter Gillen sent Santino on Tuesday.

Gillen wrote that her transition team has received allegations “concerning the destruction and deletion of materials, documents and or data” but did not elaborate further.

The letter was hand-delivered to Santino and was copied to Town Attorney Joe Ra and Arthur Primm Jr., the town’s commissioner of information technology.

Gillen, a Democrat, asked Republican Santino to investigate any potential mishandling of town records and provide her with a report before her inauguration on Jan. 2.

She said the town’s employees “have a lawful obligation to retain and preserve” all town records both in hard copy and electronic formats.

Gillen wrote that records should be preserved through her transition “regardless of any other past practices.”

“I am confident you can agree such action is necessary to ensure the best interests of the Town’s taxpayers,” she wrote.

Headshot
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Latest Long Island News

From left to right: Jillian Parker, of Half LI trio wins $100,000 Siemens Competition grand prize
Sean Sevetar, 44, was dubbed 'The Gym Bandit' A decade later, ‘The Gym Bandit’ arrested again, police say
Long Island started Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017, with Weather: Highs near 60, windy with rain possible
Officials charged Roy Gunther Jr., a municipal code Garbage pileup charges against code officer dismissed
Travelers arrive at the departure terminal at LaGuardia 6 airlines changing terminals at LaGuardia
Malverne police said this van has been used Police: Package thief who hit 5 times sought
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE