Hempstead Town Supervisor-elect Laura Gillen has asked outgoing Supervisor Anthony Santino to investigate allegations that documents and data have been destroyed or deleted since the Nov. 7 election, according to a letter Gillen sent Santino on Tuesday.

Gillen wrote that her transition team has received allegations “concerning the destruction and deletion of materials, documents and or data” but did not elaborate further.

The letter was hand-delivered to Santino and was copied to Town Attorney Joe Ra and Arthur Primm Jr., the town’s commissioner of information technology.

Gillen, a Democrat, asked Republican Santino to investigate any potential mishandling of town records and provide her with a report before her inauguration on Jan. 2.

She said the town’s employees “have a lawful obligation to retain and preserve” all town records both in hard copy and electronic formats.

Gillen wrote that records should be preserved through her transition “regardless of any other past practices.”

“I am confident you can agree such action is necessary to ensure the best interests of the Town’s taxpayers,” she wrote.