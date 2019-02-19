TODAY'S PAPER
Don Clavin, Kate Murray announce bids for Hempstead seats

Clavin, Hempstead's tax receiver, will go up against Supervisor Laura Gillen. Murray, a former town supervisor, is running for clerk.

Don Clavin and Kate Murray announce their bids for Hempstead Town office Tuesday. Photo Credit: Howard Schnapp

By John Asbury john.asbury@newsday.com @JohnAsbury
Donald X. Clavin Jr., the Republican Hempstead receiver of taxes, launched his bid for town supervisor Tuesday to unseat Supervisor Laura Gillen. He is campaigning on a ticket with former supervisor Kate Murray, who is running for town clerk, Republican officials said.

Clavin, 50, of Garden City, announced his candidacy Tuesday in Valley Stream as Nassau Republicans attempt to take back the supervisor seat that was lost to a Democrat in 2017 for the first time in a century.

“I am proud to announce that I am running for Hempstead Town Supervisor, because it’s time to put taxpayers first,” Clavin said. 

Murray, 56, of Levittown, is making her return to politics after serving 12 years as Hempstead town supervisor. She vacated her seat at the end of her sixth term when she launched a failed bid in 2015 for Nassau County district attorney. She currently serves as spokeswoman and vice president of institutional advancement at Nassau Community College.

Clavin has served as receiver of taxes since he was first appointed in 2001. He is a five-time incumbent, whose seat is also up for re-election. Clavin previously worked as deputy attorney for Nassau County, where he was tasked with defending county agencies in litigation. He also worked in the private sector defending corporations, including Home Depot and General Motors.

He has been building his profile and increasing his visibility over the past year, such as by holding frequent news conferences and challenging Nassau County’s tax assessment system. 

Gillen will seek re-election to a second term as one of two Democrats on the board.

Murray will be running against Democratic Clerk Sylvia Cabana, who is also seeking re-election. 

John Asbury covers the Town of Hempstead and the City of Long Beach. He has been with Newsday since 2014 and previously covered crime for nine years for The Press-Enterprise in Riverside, Calif.

