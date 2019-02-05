Towns propose extension for federal workers

Officials in Hempstead and Oyster Bay said Tuesday they plan to introduce legislation in upcoming town board meetings to extend the deadline to pay town property taxes for federal workers whose pay was withheld during the recent government shutdown.

If approved, the extensions would give furloughed federal workers the chance to pay the first half of their general property taxes after the Feb. 11 deadline.

Hempstead Councilmembers Anthony D'Esposito and Dorothy Goosby said at a news conference with town Tax Receiver Don Clavin Tuesday that they will introduce emergency legislation granting the extensions at Tuesday night’s town board meeting. Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino also said Tuesday that his town board would vote on a similar measure at its Feb. 12 meeting.

“Many of the individuals and families who have been impacted are still trying to catch up on bills that may have piled up during the federal government shutdown,” Clavin wrote in a news release announcing the plan in Hempstead. “The least that local government officials can do is offer extra time for these individuals to cope with paying general property tax bills.”

The New York State Legislature passed a bill in January enabling local municipalities to grant 90-day extensions to pay property taxes for federal workers affected by the shutdown.

Saladino said at a news conference Tuesday: “After spending weeks without pay, quite frankly [federal workers] need an extra cushion of time to pay their property taxes, to help them with their bills, to help them in making ends meet."

Federal employees must show proper documentation and complete an online application to receive the extension, Saladino said.

