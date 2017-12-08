Hempstead Town Receiver of Taxes Don Clavin is hosting free taxpayer forums to educate residents about challenging their property assessments following a Newsday investigation documenting problems with the tax grievance system in Nassau County.

Clavin said residents should challenge their assessments annually. Officials at the forums will show residents the step-by-step process of filing a grievance and also include information about property tax exemptions. The forums are to be held across the town through Feb. 15.

For more information and the dates of the forums, visit the town’s website at toh.li or call the Office of the Receiver of Taxes at 516-538-1500.