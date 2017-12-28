The Town of Hempstead plans to ask the state to reimburse its overtime costs associated with the last-minute rush of property owners looking to prepay their 2018 taxes, town tax receiver Donald Clavin said Thursday.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo signed an executive order last Friday that would allow New Yorkers to prepay their 2018 second-half school and general taxes so they can potentially take advantage of 2017 deductions under the new federal tax code. That led to crowds across Long Island trying to pay those taxes before the end of the year and receivers’ offices staying open later and into the New Year’s holiday weekend.

Municipal governments will need to make up for the overtime created this week as staff members struggle to keep up with the influx of taxpayers, especially in Nassau County where prepayment wasn’t allowed.

LI tax receivers' offices struggle to meet prepayment demand

Hempstead Town, like others on Long Island, has extended its tax receiver office’s weekday hours and will open Saturday and Sunday, when the office normally is closed.

“Why should town residents be stuck with this overtime bill?” Clavin said, noting that 1,600 residents had visited his office on Tuesday and more than 2,000 on Wednesday. “We don’t want that passed on to the residents. We want to be reimbursed.”

Representatives of Cuomo’s office did not respond to a phone call seeking comment about overtime reimbursement.

Clavin said he could not estimate the town’s overtime costs yet.

Get the Newsday Now newsletter! The best of Newsday every day in your inbox. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Charles Berman, North Hempstead’s tax receiver, said the town would likely follow Hempstead’s lead in seeking reimbursement of the staff overtime costs of keeping the office open additional hours, but no official decisions have been made yet.

Oyster Bay receiver of taxes James Stefanich could not be reached.

In Suffolk County, where property owners have previously been able to prepay their taxes, the impact on tax receivers’ offices has been less than in Nassau.

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone offered Wednesday to provide additional clerks to town tax receivers offices. The county had two employees — one from fire rescue and emergency services, the other from the department of economic development and planning — assist the Southampton Town tax receivers office.

“They’re assisting in handling an office backlog, for however long they’re needed,” Bellone spokesman Jason Elan said.

Brookhaven workers will receive up to eight hours overtime for working the extended hours Friday afternoon and Saturday morning, town spokesman Kevin Molloy said. About 25 town employees are working at Town Hall tax payment windows, although not all of them will work all eight overtime hours, he said.

He said the town budget has sufficient funds to pay the overtime.

Riverhead Town will offer comp time to workers logging extra hours this week because the town budget has no allocation for overtime for the tax receivers department, said Laurie Zaneski, the town’s receiver of taxes. Still, her staff of three has been working extra to meet the demand, she said.

“They actually beat me to work today,” Zaneski said.

With Carl MacGowan