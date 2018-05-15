Hempstead Town Receiver of Taxes Donald X. Clavin Jr. and Town Clerk Sylvia Cabana are to announce Tuesday that the town will host bilingual tax-reduction seminars for Spanish-speaking residents.

The program is designed to help Hispanic residents find property tax reductions, exemptions and assessment challenges, according to a news release.

Town officials realized there was a language barrier during tax time when Clavin’s office didn’t receive many phone calls or office visits from Spanish-speaking residents.

“It became clear to me that we need to do more to make sure that the Hispanic community can take advantage of important tax reduction programs,” Clavin said in the release.

The town has also translated tax documents into Spanish, the release stated.

“It’s expensive to live on Long Island,” Cabana, who speaks Spanish, said in the release. “That’s why presenting tax reduction seminars in a bilingual format is so important to Hispanic homeowners who live in our township.”

The seminars are to be held at 7 p.m. at several local libraries and Valley Stream Village Hall:

— May 30 at Freeport Memorial Library,

— June 4 at Elmont Memorial Library,

— June 6 at Valley Stream Village Hall,

— June 7 at East Meadow Public Library,

— June 20 at Oceanside Library and

— June 21 at Uniondale Public Library.