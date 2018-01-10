TODAY'S PAPER
Hempstead official says tax prepayments cost town thousands

Tax receiver says the town may have incurred more than $100,000 in extra spending to handle the rush of homeowners prepaying 2018 taxes.

Town of Hempstead Receiver of Taxes Don Clavin

Town of Hempstead Receiver of Taxes Don Clavin on Dec. 29, 2017, with residents waiting to prepay their 2018 taxes. Photo Credit: Howard Schnapp

By Stefanie Dazio stefanie.dazio@newsday.com @StefanieDazio
Hempstead Town Tax Receiver Donald Clavin says he will ask the state to reimburse his office for costs incurred when Long Islanders rushed last month to prepay their 2018 property taxes.

Clavin said the additional costs, which included computer programming, overtime, printing and security, could be more than $100,000.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, hours after the new federal tax code was signed last month, directed municipalities to accept prepayments of 2017-2018 second-half school and 2018 general taxes in the hopes that property owners could claim 2017 deductions for the prepayments. Cuomo’s executive order included Nassau County, which previously prohibited prepayments.

The governor’s move prompted tens of thousands of property owners to flood town tax receivers’ offices during the final week of 2017, with some towns extending their office hours and opening on weekends.

At least two of Nassau’s three towns — Oyster Bay and Hempstead — said last month that they plan to ask the state for reimbursement.

Clavin is to hold a news conference Wednesday calling for state lawmakers to pass legislation that would reimburse local governments for costs accrued as a result of Cuomo’s order.

