TODAY'S PAPER
39° Good Afternoon
39° Good Afternoon
Long IslandNassau

Hempstead introduces app for residents to connect with town

Officials say the secure app is the first for a Long Island government and will allow residents to report issues and access information.

The

The "Hempstead-On-The Go" app will include the town's calendar and event listings, links to meeting livestreams and online help forms. Photo Credit: Town of Hempstead

By Stefanie Dazio stefanie.dazio@newsday.com @StefanieDazio
Print

Hempstead Town Supervisor Laura Gillen on Tuesday unveiled a municipal app for residents to report issues and access public information on computers and smartphone or tablet devices.

The “Hempstead-On-The Go” app will also include the town’s calendar and event listings, links to meeting livestreams and online help forms, town officials announced in a news release.

They touted it as the first municipal app on Long Island that will protect users’ personal information through a secure connection. Other local governments have apps, but Hempstead Town officials said those often use nonsecure networks.

Residents will also be able to upload photos to the app — such as those of broken streetlights — to show the town what issues exist.

“The potential for this technology is almost endless, and the Town of Hempstead is on the cutting edge of it,” Gillen said in the release.

Users can visit app.toh.li and click “Add to Home Screen” on their devices to install the app.

Headshot

Stefanie Dazio covers the Town of Hempstead, the country’s largest township, as well as breaking news for Newsday.

Latest Long Island News

Bags seized in a raid by the U.S. USPS inspectors raid home, seize bags
Edward and Linda Mangano arrive at federal court Singh: I was unaware of Linda Mangano’s workload
Police respond after an ambulance and a pickup Cops: 3 injured when truck, ambulance collide
The Port Jefferson home was built in 1889. $975,000 LI home once housed nunnery
On Tuesday, Brookhaven Supervisor Edward Romaine announced an Town reaches tax agreement with LIPA, officials say
Rain is expected Tuesday afternoon with temperatures reaching Highs near 60 Wednesday, chance of snow Friday